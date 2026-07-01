Delhi's EV transition by the numbers: A look at the capital's vehicle fleet

The Delhi government on Monday announced that it will stop fresh registrations of internal combustion engine (ICE) two-wheelers (2Ws) and three-wheelers (3Ws) over the next two years after the state Cabinet approved the Delhi EV Policy 2.0, which comes into effect on Wednesday.

Delhi’s decision to phase out ICE 2Ws and 3Ws over the next two years marks the beginning of one of India's most ambitious urban mobility transitions. But how big is the task? Let’s take a look at Delhi’s vehicle fleet.

How big is Delhi’s fleet size?

Data from the VAHAN portal shows that Delhi has a total of 16,234,511 registered vehicles, of which 2-wheelers make up the largest share at 1,04,99,474, followed by 6,20,718 registered three-wheelers.

The capital's vehicle fleet is dominated by petrol-powered vehicles, with 12,831,671 registrations. Meanwhile, Electric vehicles (EVs) account for just over 508,000 registrations, slightly over 3 per cent of the total fleet, according to VAHAN data.

Delhi's vehicle fleet Latest numbers (as available on VAHAN portal) Total registered vehicles 1,62,34,511 Registered two-wheelers 1,04,99,474 Registered three-wheelers 6,20,718

A look at new registrations

While ICE vehicles dominate Delhi's overall vehicle fleet, new registrations indicate that the transition to electric mobility has already begun.

Delhi has registered 283,481 new two-wheelers and 12,365 new three-wheelers so far in 2026, taking total registrations across these two segments to 295,846, data from VAHAN showed. Two-wheelers account for nearly 96 per cent of all new registrations in the two categories.

Across all vehicle segments, the capital has recorded 424,630 new registrations this year. Of these, 49,619 were electric vehicles, accounting for 11.7 per cent of total registrations, while 362,803 were ICE vehicles, including petrol, diesel, CNG and LPG variants, official data showed.

Another 12,208 registrations were hybrid vehicles.

Even as EVs have started gaining traction, the numbers suggest that ICE vehicles continue to dominate new registrations.

New registrations in Delhi, 2026 YTD New two-wheeler registrations 2,83,481 New three-wheeler registrations 12,365 Total new 2W + 3W registrations 2,95,846