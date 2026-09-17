Delhi tops NITI Aayog's electric mobility index 2025, Maharashtra follows

Delhi topped the India Electric Mobility Index (IEMI) 2025 released by the NITI Aayog on Wednesday. Delhi ranked first with 84 points, followed by Maharashtra (78 points), Karnataka (73), Chandigarh (71), and Goa (65 points).

The index assesses states and Union Territories (UTs) on key parameters such as transport electrification, electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, and research and innovation.

Overall e-mobility scores improve

The report, first published last year, noted that the median score across states and UTs rose to 40 in 2025 from 36 in 2024, while the top score increased from 77 to 84 over the same period.

A comparison of 2025 performance with 2024 also showed that the top-performing states and UTs: Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Chandigarh, maintained their leading positions. However, some jurisdictions recorded declines in their positions. The largest decline was recorded by Ladakh, while Punjab, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh also saw decline in their rankings.

Overall, the 2025 edition highlighted a broad-based improvement in e-mobility performance across India, with several states making substantial gains while competition among leading performers has become increasingly close, the report noted. Category-based leaders According to the IEMI 2025 report, Delhi topped transport electrification progress, closely followed by Chandigarh and Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Karnataka led charging infrastructure readiness, followed closely by Maharashtra and Haryana. The charging infrastructure readiness category assessed the charger-to-vehicle ratio in each territory, as well as enablers such as subsidies provided and the amount of renewable energy used to generate power in the region. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu were the top performers in the EV research and innovation category. The category assessed the number of EV startups in the territory, along with intellectual property generation in the clean-mobility domain.

Key takeaways One of the key takeaways from the report was that charging infrastructure was not necessarily translating into EV adoption at the same pace. Haryana, for instance, scored 91 on charging infrastructure readiness but only 19 on transport electrification progress, the lowest among large States. The report said the availability of charging infrastructure in Haryana had not yet translated into vehicle adoption. The index report noted that while the basic EV policy framework was now in place for most states and UTs, the focus needed to move towards implementation and measurable outcomes. The report also flagged research and innovation in electric mobility sector as a major gap.