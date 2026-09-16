DGFT go-ahead for 7 firms to import 642 cars from UK under free trade pact

The commerce ministry's arm DGFT has approved applications of seven companies for the import of 642 cars for the remainder of this year from Britain under the tariff rate quota provisions of the India-UK free trade agreement, an official said on Wednesday.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in July invited applications for the allocation of 2026 import quotas for fully-built passenger cars and goods vehicles under the duty concession provisions of the agreement. The applications were sought for a quota for about 5,000 units.

"The directorate had received applications from eight companies. We have approved applications of seven. Quota has been approved for 642 cars," the official said.