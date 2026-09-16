Home / Industry / Auto / DGFT go-ahead for 7 firms to import 642 cars from UK under free trade pact

DGFT go-ahead for 7 firms to import 642 cars from UK under free trade pact

DGFT has approved seven companies to import 642 cars from the UK under the India-UK FTA's tariff rate quota

tariff, import, export, Trump tariff
Under the pact, tariffs on automotive imports will fall from about 110 per cent to 10 per cent, with quotas on both sides | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 3:20 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The commerce ministry's arm DGFT has approved applications of seven companies for the import of 642 cars for the remainder of this year from Britain under the tariff rate quota provisions of the India-UK free trade agreement, an official said on Wednesday.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in July invited applications for the allocation of 2026 import quotas for fully-built passenger cars and goods vehicles under the duty concession provisions of the agreement. The applications were sought for a quota for about 5,000 units.

"The directorate had received applications from eight companies. We have approved applications of seven. Quota has been approved for 642 cars," the official said.

Under the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which came into effect on July 15, New Delhi has allowed the import of a total of 3.78 lakh units of conventional-engine passenger cars, including those in the mass segment, from the UK at a concessional customs duty during the first 15 years of the implementation of the trade pact between the two countries.

Under the pact, tariffs on automotive imports will fall from about 110 per cent to 10 per cent, with quotas on both sides.

Only Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), dealers and channel partners duly authorised by the OEMs of vehicles originating in the UK were eligible to apply for the Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Fada pushes automakers to give dealers more contractual certainty

PV exports fell 17% in August as companies stocked up for festivals

Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches rise 36.5% to 439,309 units in August

Premium

Charging infrastructure should be in place before ebuses: Eka Mobility

Maruti Suzuki's Jimny 5-door, Fronx, e Vitara exports to Japan cross 100k

Topics :DGFTDGFT rulesIndia-UK Free Trade

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to BuyNifty OutlookUPI vs CardsMPs on UPI FeeUPI MDR on shopUPI charges explainedPranav Constructions Share

First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 3:20 PM IST

Next Story