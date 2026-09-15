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Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches rise 36.5% to 439,309 units in August

Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose 36.5 per cent year-on-year to 4,39,309 units in August, industry body SIAM said on Tuesday.

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Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 11:46 AM IST
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Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose 36.5 per cent year-on-year to 439,309 units in August, industry body SIAM said on Tuesday.

Passenger vehicle dispatches were at 321,901 units in August 2025, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales increased 10.5 per cent to 20,34,698 units last month, as against 18,41,954 units in August last year, it added.

Three-wheeler dispatches were up 22.8 per cent in the previous month at 93,764 units as against 76,324 units in the year-ago period, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 11:46 AM IST

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