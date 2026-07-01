Domestic passenger vehicle sales rise 24.6% in June on strong rural demand

Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales in India rose 24.6 per cent year-on-year to about 400,000 units in June, driven by income tax relief, repo rate cuts and strong rural demand despite the West Asia conflict pushing up global crude oil prices and putting pressure on vehicle costs.

The country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), posted domestic wholesale sales of 147,187 units in June, up 23.8 per cent from 118,906 units in the same month last year.

MSIL Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Partho Banerjee said on Wednesday that the company's dealer inventory had come down to around 75,000 vehicles, or nearly 14 days of stock, as retail sales outpaced wholesale dispatches during the month.

He said the company achieved its highest-ever June wholesale sales despite a planned one-week maintenance shutdown. Banerjee added that production would ramp up in July and further capacity expansion was planned, which would help the company meet demand more efficiently. The Maruti executive also ruled out any signs of weakness in entry-level car demand despite higher fuel prices. He said India still has significant room for growth in the segment as car penetration remains low, while demand for CNG models has continued to rise as customers look to lower running costs. Demand remained broad-based during June, with rural and urban markets both contributing to growth. Banerjee said Maruti's rural sales rose around 45 per cent year-on-year. In the company's overall sales, the share of rural sales reached 53.1 per cent.

When asked about his outlook for rural sales in the coming quarter, he said it was too early to assess the impact of an uneven monsoon on vehicle demand, and a clearer picture would emerge over the next seven to 10 days as rainfall progressed across the country. Banerjee estimated that the passenger vehicle industry sold around 400,000 units in June against 321,000 units a year earlier. He attributed the growth to three factors: benefits from GST 2.0, implemented in September 2025; income tax relief for annual incomes up to Rs 12 lakh, introduced last year; and successive repo rate cuts. However, he cautioned that higher crude oil prices following the West Asia conflict could raise vehicle costs, while the progress of the monsoon remains another factor to watch over the coming months.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles emerged as one of the biggest gainers during the month, with domestic sales surging 67.4 per cent year-on-year to 62,076 units from 37,083 units. Shailesh Chandra, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said: "In EVs, we achieved our highest-ever monthly sales of 14,800 units, with volumes nearly tripling year-on-year. The sustained momentum across both wholesale and retail channels reinforces the growing strength of our portfolio and the positive response from customers across segments." Mahindra & Mahindra continued its strong run in the utility vehicle segment, with passenger vehicle sales climbing 27.7 per cent to 60,393 units from 47,306 units in June last year.