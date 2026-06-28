Electric 2-wheelers make a mark in June, cross 10% market penetration

According to research by the Centre for Digital Economy Policy Research, in the overall two-wheeler market in CY25, motorcycles with internal combustion engines (ICE) accounted for 64.4 per cent of all two-wheeler registrations while ICE scooters were at 30 per cent. Electric scooters came in at 5.5 per cent.
However, electric motorbikes accounted for a minuscule 0.1 per cent share, with most of them manufactured by companies that were outside the ambit of the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for electric vehicles. These include Ultraviolette, Simple Energy, Revolt, Kabira Mobility and Hop Electric.
But the scenario is changing as bigger electric EV companies are now making a push to get into the electric motorbike market. Ola Electric is already offering motorbikes at a value-for-money pricing, while Enfield is set to launch its electric motorbike in a few weeks and Ather has announced it too is in line. Bajaj and TVS are also working on their electric motorcycles.