Electric 2-wheelers make a mark in June, cross 10% market penetration

The penetration of electric two-wheelers was only 0.34 per cent in FY 21 but got a push in FY 23 when it hit 4.54 per cent from only 1.87 per cent in the previous financial year.

While the electric two- wheeler market is on a roll – it is still far behind some of the optimistic assumptions made by the government. For instance, the Niti Aayog and TIFAC (Technology Information and Forecasting and Assessment Council), an autonomous body under the ministry of science and technology, had projected in 2022 that electric two wheelers will achieve 100 per cent penetration by FY27. Even if incentives were withdrawn by 2024 it would reach 72 per cent by 2031.