Electric car race widens as new entrants gain traction in H1 CY26

The newcomers only gathered momentum in the second quarter of 2026. Maruti’s e-PV registrations rose from 1,460 units in the first quarter to 4,926 units in the second, while VinFast’s volumes increased from 1,630 to 3,992 units. Together, the two companies captured 10.3 per cent of the e-PV market in the second quarter, up from 4.8 per cent in the first.