Electric two-wheeler sales cross 1 million in record seven months for 2026

The closest competitor of TVS is Bajaj Auto, which registered 261,449 vehicles in the seven months of this year, again closing in on what it achieved in 2025 (279,688 vehicles). Currently at 198,628 vehicles, Ather Energy is also close to touching the milestone of 200,000 e2Ws. Ather is also a small distance away from 215,036 vehicles it sold in the full last year. However, Ola Electric saw its registrations fall by nearly half in the first seven months of 2026, touching 79,259 vehicles versus 136,482 e2Ws it sold in the same period of 2025.