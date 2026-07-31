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Home / Industry / Auto / Electric two-wheeler sales cross 1 million in record seven months for 2026

Electric two-wheeler sales cross 1 million in record seven months for 2026

India's electric two-wheeler market crossed 1 million registrations in a record seven months, putting the industry on track to surpass last year's total within weeks

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Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 6:07 PM IST
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India's electric two-wheeler (e2W) market crossed the 1 million registration mark in a record seven months for calendar year 2026 (CY26). Based on government Vahan portal data through the final day of July, total registrations reached 1.11 million units.
 
Now, they are just 192, 567 vehicles away, and still have five months to go for the year to end, to equal the sales numbers achieved by the industry for the full year of 2025 when 1.29 million vehicles were sold.
 
Strong e2W sales — averaging over 100,000 monthly and reaching 184,018 in July alone — mean the target could be met within two months.
 
At this pace, leading e2W companies project that they would be able to nearly double their registrations by the end of this year, hitting 2 million. “I imagine we should be able to (achieve the target) despite operating with a lot of constraints. With increasing supply of vehicles, things will get better,” said the chief executive officer (CEO) of a leading e2W company.
 
Although demand is growing, vehicle production for most companies is constrained by limited capacity at assembly plants and component suppliers, leading firms to urgently expand their manufacturing capabilities.
 
Leading the ride is TVS Motors, which has also become the first two-wheeler company in the country to cross the 3 lakh mark in just seven months, with its registrations hitting 304,241 between January and July 2026. This represents a staggering growth of 73 per cent over its last year’s registrations during the same period. With registrations from the first seven months of this year, the company has nearly matched its entire 2025 performance of 315,115 e2Ws.
 
The closest competitor of TVS is Bajaj Auto, which registered 261,449 vehicles in the seven months of this year, again closing in on what it achieved in 2025 (279,688 vehicles). Currently at 198,628 vehicles, Ather Energy is also close to touching the milestone of 200,000 e2Ws. Ather is also a small distance away from 215,036 vehicles it sold in the full last year. However, Ola Electric saw its registrations fall by nearly half in the first seven months of 2026, touching 79,259 vehicles versus 136,482 e2Ws it sold in the same period of 2025.
 
In July, TVS was well ahead of its rivals with a market share of 28.2 per cent, and the top three players — the other two being Bajaj Auto and Ather Energy — now together control over 67 per cent of the 184,018 total e2W registrations, a clear sign of growing consolidation in the industry.
   

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Topics :Electric VehiclesElectric vehicles in IndiaEV market

First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

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