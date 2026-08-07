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Home / Industry / Auto / Heavy eTruck sales surge 12-fold in July; Olectra eyes entry into the space

Heavy eTruck sales surge 12-fold in July; Olectra eyes entry into the space

Heavy electric truck registrations jumped twelvefold YoY in July as rising fuel costs improved EV economics, prompting Olectra to target around 1,000 units in FY28.

electric trucks, Olectra Greentech, Mahesh Babu, EV trucks, diesel trucks, electric vehicles, Vahan data, truck sales, fuel prices
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Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 10:45 PM IST
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Heavy electric trucks (eTrucks), which cost nearly twice as much as their diesel counterparts, are seeing a sharp surge in adoption across the country. This shift follows skyrocketing fuel prices driven by geopolitical tensions and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.
 
In July this year, based on VAHAN data, as many as 208 heavy electric eTrucks were registered — a twelvefold increase from the same month last year when a mere 17 such vehicles were sold in the market. And between January and July this year, 821 eTrucks have been registered in the country, which represents a fivefold increase from the same period last year when the number was only 156.
 
Leveraging this change, Hyderabad-based Olectra Greentech has put together a plan for an aggressive entry into the heavy eTruck market by the end of the ongoing financial year 2026-27 (FY27). Currently, only a handful of players like Tata, Sany Heavy Industries, IPL Tech, and Energy in Motion operate in the space.
 
Mahesh Babu, managing director (MD) of Olectra Greentech, says: “We believe that in the next three-five years, electric truck will be 8-10 per cent of the total truck sales in the country (currently its share is less than 1 per cent). In China, which also relies on oil imports, electric trucks made up 51 per cent of total truck sales last quarter.”
 
Explaining the economics behind the shift to costly electric trucks, Babu notes that while a 28-55 tonne diesel truck costs between ₹30 lakh and ₹60 lakh, an electric equivalent ranges from ₹80 lakh to ₹1.1 crore. “But eTrucks will gain traction because of the fuel cost savings despite a higher price. If you run these trucks for 250-300 km a day, which is the norm, and even with additional EMI which you pay, your cash flow and margins will be much better,” he argues.
 
However, Babu notes that financing from public sector banks will be crucial, while numerous leasing companies are already stepping in to simplify eTruck adoption.
 
Olectra, which is one of the biggest players in electric buses (eBuses) in the country, is also leveraging this advantage and is planning to sell around a thousand eTrucks in the first full year of its operations in FY28. It is also designing its eTrucks in-house.
 
“There is a lot of commonality between trucks and buses in terms of platform and components. The electric vehicle (EV) architecture is the same, so is the power electronics and the batteries, only the drivetrain is different,” says Babu.
 
To make the adoption attractive, Olectra will offer warranties on the battery for five years or for 5-6 lakh km, which comes on top of the fact that operating and maintenance costs in eTrucks are much lower than in diesel trucks. And, it is already mulling over offering battery as a service (BaaS) to eTruck owners to reduce their upfront investment in the vehicle.
 
The company is also working on adopting new technology to substantially reduce charging time for both trucks and buses. Babu says currently it takes one to one-and-a-half hours to fully charge a truck or bus. But the company is looking to bring in partner-supplied chargers which will reduce this charging time to just 20 minutes for an additional 300-400 km range. 
 
   

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Topics :olectra BYDElectric VehiclesAuto industry

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 5:26 PM IST

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