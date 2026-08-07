Heavy eTruck sales surge 12-fold in July; Olectra eyes entry into the space

Heavy electric trucks (eTrucks), which cost nearly twice as much as their diesel counterparts, are seeing a sharp surge in adoption across the country. This shift follows skyrocketing fuel prices driven by geopolitical tensions and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

In July this year, based on VAHAN data, as many as 208 heavy electric eTrucks were registered — a twelvefold increase from the same month last year when a mere 17 such vehicles were sold in the market. And between January and July this year, 821 eTrucks have been registered in the country, which represents a fivefold increase from the same period last year when the number was only 156.

Mahesh Babu, managing director (MD) of Olectra Greentech, says: “We believe that in the next three-five years, electric truck will be 8-10 per cent of the total truck sales in the country (currently its share is less than 1 per cent). In China, which also relies on oil imports, electric trucks made up 51 per cent of total truck sales last quarter.”

Leveraging this change, Hyderabad-based Olectra Greentech has put together a plan for an aggressive entry into the heavy eTruck market by the end of the ongoing financial year 2026-27 (FY27). Currently, only a handful of players like Tata, Sany Heavy Industries, IPL Tech, and Energy in Motion operate in the space.

However, Babu notes that financing from public sector banks will be crucial, while numerous leasing companies are already stepping in to simplify eTruck adoption.

Explaining the economics behind the shift to costly electric trucks, Babu notes that while a 28-55 tonne diesel truck costs between ₹30 lakh and ₹60 lakh, an electric equivalent ranges from ₹80 lakh to ₹1.1 crore. “But eTrucks will gain traction because of the fuel cost savings despite a higher price. If you run these trucks for 250-300 km a day, which is the norm, and even with additional EMI which you pay, your cash flow and margins will be much better,” he argues.

Olectra, which is one of the biggest players in electric buses (eBuses) in the country, is also leveraging this advantage and is planning to sell around a thousand eTrucks in the first full year of its operations in FY28. It is also designing its eTrucks in-house.

“There is a lot of commonality between trucks and buses in terms of platform and components. The electric vehicle (EV) architecture is the same, so is the power electronics and the batteries, only the drivetrain is different,” says Babu.