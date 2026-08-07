Heavy eTruck sales surge 12-fold in July; Olectra eyes entry into the space

Explaining the economics behind the shift to costly electric trucks, Babu notes that while a 28-55 tonne diesel truck costs between ₹30 lakh and ₹60 lakh, an electric equivalent ranges from ₹80 lakh to ₹1.1 crore. “But eTrucks will gain traction because of the fuel cost savings despite a higher price. If you run these trucks for 250-300 km a day, which is the norm, and even with additional EMI which you pay, your cash flow and margins will be much better,” he argues.
However, Babu notes that financing from public sector banks will be crucial, while numerous leasing companies are already stepping in to simplify eTruck adoption.