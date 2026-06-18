Home / Industry / Auto / EV makers ramp up capacity as dealers flag shortages of high-demand models

EV makers ramp up capacity as dealers flag shortages of high-demand models

Strong growth in e2W sales is stretching supplies of popular variants, prompting manufacturers to accelerate expansion plans

electric two-wheeler
premium
Dealers say enquiries and bookings have risen sharply in recent months, but supplies of certain popular models and variants have not always kept pace, leading to tighter inventories and delivery timelines stretching to two to four weeks in some marke
Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 8:06 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
India's electric two-wheeler (e2W) manufacturers are accelerating capacity expansion plans as dealers across several markets report shortages of high-demand models and variants amid a sharp rise in consumer demand.
 
Retail sales of e2Ws rose from 122,812 units in January to 170,733 units in May, according to Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) data. Year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth remained above 24 per cent throughout the period and accelerated to 62.7 per cent in May, underscoring sustained demand for electric scooters.
 
Dealers say enquiries and bookings have risen sharply in recent months, but supplies of certain popular models and variants have not always kept pace, leading to tighter inventories and delivery timelines stretching up to two to four weeks in some markets.
 
According to a TVS dealer in Mumbai, waiting periods have increased for certain iQube variants, particularly higher-range models, as supplies have not kept pace with demand in recent months. "The issue is not demand; it is timely availability of the right model and variant. Some customers are willing to buy immediately, but the specific variant they want is not always available," the dealer said.
 
The supply mismatch appears concentrated in fast-moving products rather than reflecting a broader manufacturing shortfall. However, it is prompting manufacturers to expand capacity and strengthen supply networks to avoid losing momentum in a rapidly growing market.
 
Ather Energy, in its fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings call, said it is building its new Factory 3.0 manufacturing facility, and working to unlock additional supplies to support demand in key markets. The company said the facility will support future product launches and long-term growth.
 
Hero MotoCorp is also expanding aggressively. "In electric vehicle (EV), in fact, in a matter of a month, we would double our capacity from where we started last year. And then further down the road in a few quarters, there will be again doubling of capacity as we are seeing great momentum for our VIDA brand," Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Harsh Vardhan said during the company’s Q4 earnings call.
 
Management commentary from established manufacturers also suggests operational bottlenecks have constrained supplies.
 
Bajaj Auto said supply-chain difficulties related to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shortages, manpower availability, and outbound logistics affected its ability to service demand.
 
"Supply-chain difficulties in terms of LPG shortage, manpower availability, and outbound logistics to overseas markets have impaired availability to service demand by about 10-15 per cent," Executive Director Rakesh Sharma said during the company's Q4 earnings call.
 
TVS Motor also flagged labour shortages, gas availability issues, and commodity inflation as factors affecting operations, though Managing Director K N Radhakrishnan said conditions were improving.
 
Ola Electric said inventory levels had fallen to just three to four days as demand accelerated, requiring a rampup in supplies. The company said it has installed manufacturing capacity of up to 1 million units annually, and is focused on scaling production and improving availability. However, the company has also seen a decline in sales and market share in recent months, indicating that the inventory shortage is unlikely to stem from a lack of manufacturing capacity. Instead, it may be concentrated in specific models, variants, or markets rather than reflecting an overall capacity constraint.
 
The developments suggest India's e2W market is entering a new phase where the focus is shifting from generating demand to ensuring adequate supplies of the models consumers want most.
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicles prices by up to 2.5% from July 1

Domestic tractor wholesales likely to grow at 1-4% in FY27, says ICRA

Small cars, SUVs drive passenger vehicle sales to record high in May

Mercedes to expand PHEV line-up as buyers still prefer conventional cars

Premium

Only 3% of end-of-life vehicles scrapped in three years: NITI Aayog

Topics :Bajaj AutoElectric VehiclesElectric vehicles in IndiaTwo-wheelersHero MotoCorpOla Electric Mobility

First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story