EV makers ramp up capacity as dealers flag shortages of high-demand models

Ola Electric said inventory levels had fallen to just three to four days as demand accelerated, requiring a rampup in supplies. The company said it has installed manufacturing capacity of up to 1 million units annually, and is focused on scaling production and improving availability. However, the company has also seen a decline in sales and market share in recent months, indicating that the inventory shortage is unlikely to stem from a lack of manufacturing capacity. Instead, it may be concentrated in specific models, variants, or markets rather than reflecting an overall capacity constraint.