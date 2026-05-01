EV sales jump nearly 70% in Jan-Apr; momentum sustains beyond March spike

India’s electric passenger vehicle (EV) market is carrying forward its March momentum into April with only a marginal dip, even as volumes for the January–April period rose 69.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 79,063 units, according to retail sales data from Vahan.

Vahan data compiled by industry showed that EV sales stood at about 23,097 units in March and remained elevated at around 22,677 units in April, indicating that the financial year-end spike has translated into a sustained demand trend rather than a one-off surge.

March EV sales were up about 60 per cent month-on-month from 14,438 units in February, driven by year-end demand, discounts and pre-buying ahead of anticipated price hikes by carmakers. While March typically benefits from financial year-end purchases, April usually sees a reset due to fewer working days and seasonality rather than any underlying demand weakness.

Selling days have varied significantly through early 2026, shaping monthly volumes. January had about 32–34 effective selling days due to spillover registrations, February was shorter at 27–29 days, while March saw 28–30 days supported by the year-end push. April, at 26–28 days, had the shortest window, suggesting that, on an adjusted basis, demand remains stable rather than weakening. While Tata Motors maintained a clear lead through January–April—scaling from about 8,410 units in January to over 8,600 units in March and sustaining above 8,500 in April—both Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki posted strong gains over the period. Tata’s cumulative volumes rose to 31,604 units in January–April, up 65.2 per cent Y-o-Y.

Mahindra & Mahindra emerged as the fastest-growing player among incumbents, with volumes surging from 6,714 units in January–April 2025 to 18,153 units this year, a 170.4 per cent increase, reflecting strong traction for its EV portfolio. New entrant Maruti Suzuki, though on a smaller base, also scaled up meaningfully, with volumes rising from 221 units in January to over 1,200 units in April. MG Motor India remained the second-largest player with 19,036 units in January–April, up a relatively modest 18.9 per cent Y-o-Y, indicating it is growing but lagging the broader market expansion. Among other players, Hyundai saw volumes decline 38.1 per cent Y-o-Y to 1,707 units, while BYD remained broadly flat with a marginal 2.5 per cent increase to 1,502 units. Kia posted a sharp increase to 1,443 units, though this was on a low base, while PCA volumes declined significantly.

“The steady rise in EV sales points to a structural shift in consumer preference, anchored in growing practicality,” said Amit Kamat, Chief Commercial Officer, TMPV, adding that what is particularly encouraging is the sharp increase in bookings and enquiries across their EV portfolio, reflecting how customers now see EVs as a convenient, feature-rich option with clear advantages in operating and maintenance costs. “As acquisition prices move closer to parity with ICE equivalents, demand is increasingly conviction-led rather than exploratory,” said Kamat. Vietnamese player VinFast more than doubled volumes over the four-month period, albeit on a smaller base, pointing to a gradual widening of the competitive landscape.