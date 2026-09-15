FADA pushes automakers to give dealers greater contractual certainty

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) is pushing automobile manufacturers to adopt a model dealer agreement to provide greater contractual certainty to dealers making substantial investments in setting up and running dealerships.

Fada President Sai Giridhar said dealers are sometimes being asked to invest crores of rupees on the basis of letters of intent (LoIs) that may be valid for only a few months, leaving them with limited certainty over their long-term relationship with the automobile manufacturer.

“You make a dealer invest crores of rupees with only a letter. It is only on trust and faith that dealers do that,” Giridhar said in an interaction with Business Standard.

Fada has already shared its model dealer agreement with automobile manufacturers and is seeking wider adoption of the framework, Giridhar said. While some original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have been reluctant to accept the agreement in its entirety, discussions have resulted in movement on some provisions, he said.

The proposed agreement is aimed at creating a more balanced framework governing the relationship between OEMs and dealers. Fada said the agreement has been prepared after studying international dealer agreements and is intended to protect the interests of both sides.