Festive stocking lifts July auto dispatches; two-wheeler exports jump 28%

Automobile wholesale dispatches gathered pace in July as passenger vehicles (PVs), two-wheelers and three-wheelers registered double-digit growth, with manufacturers raising production as the industry entered the festive season.

PV dispatches to dealers rose 34.3 per cent year-on-year to 457,810 units in July, against 340,772 units in the corresponding month last year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Two-wheeler dispatches increased 22.6 per cent to 1.92 million units, while three-wheeler volumes grew 33.4 per cent to 92,560 units. SIAM said all three segments recorded their highest-ever July sales.

“India’s auto industry delivered its strongest-ever July sales, with robust double-digit growth across passenger vehicles, three-wheelers and two-wheelers,” said Rajesh Menon, director general, SIAM.

“This positive momentum, sustained over several months, has continued as the industry enters the festive season with expectations of strong consumer sentiment,” Menon added. The numbers suggest that July’s acceleration was not confined to one vehicle category. Domestic dispatch growth was accompanied by a 24.8 per cent increase in overall production and a 25.1 per cent rise in exports. This indicates that the upturn reflected a combination of domestic demand, festive-season inventory creation and stronger overseas shipments, rather than dealer stocking alone. Growth in the two-wheeler segment was broad-based. Scooter dispatches rose 23.7 per cent to 798,190 units, while motorcycle volumes grew 20.7 per cent to 1.07 million units. Moped dispatches jumped 48.6 per cent, albeit on a smaller base, to 50,497 units.

The cumulative numbers showed scooters continuing to grow faster than motorcycles. During April–July 2026, scooter wholesales increased 28.9 per cent to 2.98 million units, while motorcycle dispatches rose 15.6 per cent to 4.38 million units. Overall two-wheeler wholesales expanded 20.9 per cent to 7.55 million units. Production trends also pointed to a growing tilt towards scooters. Scooter output surged 39.1 per cent in July, substantially faster than its 23.7 per cent domestic dispatch growth. By comparison, motorcycle production rose 16.9 per cent, trailing the growth in both domestic dispatches and exports. This suggests manufacturers were building scooter availability ahead of the festive quarter, while stronger motorcycle shipments were partly being met from existing inventories.

Exports emerged as another key driver for two-wheeler manufacturers. Overseas shipments rose 27.7 per cent in July to 554,258 units. During April–July, exports increased 34.1 per cent to 2.11 million units, outpacing the 20.9 per cent growth in domestic wholesales. Motorcycle exports climbed 29.8 per cent in July and 33.4 per cent during April–July. Scooter exports grew 23.8 per cent during the month and 42.8 per cent in the four-month period. The faster export growth provided manufacturers with a second growth engine alongside the recovery in domestic demand. In SIAM’s detailed PV dataset, which excludes Tata Motors and some luxury carmakers, July domestic dispatches rose 31.2 per cent to 395,199 units. Passenger car volumes increased 37.6 per cent, while utility vehicle dispatches grew 29.2 per cent.