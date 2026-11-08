Home / Industry / Auto / From farms to factories, electric tractors prepare for a growth spurt

From farms to factories, electric tractors prepare for a growth spurt

Industry builds capacity of up to 40,000 units as industrial demand, lower running costs and government incentives drive growth

Electric tractor
premium
Etractors had recorded barely 20 registrations in 2024
Sohini DasShine Jacob Mumbai/Chennai
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2026 | 8:38 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Tractors could be the next frontier of automotive electrification following the lead given by two-wheelers, three-wheelers, pass­enger vehicles (PVs) and buses. 
The Centre’s inclusion of electric tractors (etractors) under the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation (SMAM), alongside diesel tractors for subsidies, and incentives introduced by states including Haryana, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh could accelerate adoption. 
Manufacturers are seeking permission for etractors to operate under commercial registration on highways, potentially expanding demand from cement, sugar, paper, tile manufacturing, and firms in fast-moving consumer goods. 
Annual sales of etractors could reach around 12,000 units in the next couple of years and 50,000 by 2030, according to tractor maker AutoNxt Automation, against just 219 registrations in 2025. 
Despite recording only 248 registrations between January 1 and October 31 this year, according to the VAHAN data, the industry, with fewer than 10 licensed manufacturers, has created a combined annual capacity of 35,000-40,000 units.
The emerging market is led by Thane-based AutoNxt, the Muru­gappa group’s Montra Electric, and Moonrider Electric Tractors, operating from Bengaluru. 
AutoNxt accounted for around 145 registrations, or 58 per cent of the total, during the period. It is targeting nearly tenfold revenue growth in FY27, at ₹80 crore, against ₹8.3 crore in 2025-26 (FY26). 
AutoNxt said it had order books of around ₹60 crore, backed by advance payments from customers, and expects another ₹20 crore to ₹30 crore in business from other industrial sectors. 
Electric units accounted for just 0.03 per cent of India’s tractor registrations in the first 10 months this calendar year, as against the electric-vehicle penetration of 64.9 per cent in three-wheelers, 11.6 per cent in two-wheelers, 8.5 per cent in PVs, and around 4 per cent in commercial vehicles in September. 
Etractors had recorded barely 20 registrations in 2024. 
However, compressed biogas (CBG) plants, sugar mills, paper mills and other industrial users are emerging as early adopters, attracted by lower operating costs and the ability to use equipment across extended shifts. 
“The tipping point is going to arrive in four to five years. And there will be a movement towards electric tractors from diesel in five years,” said Pankaj Goyal, cofounder and chief operating officer, AutoNxt. 
Montra Electric, operating under the brand TI Clean Mobility, has an annual manufacturing capacity of around 25,000 tractors in Chembarambakkam, Tamil Nadu. This accounts for the bulk of the industry’s installed capacity. 
Its E27 was India’s first electric agricultural tractor to receive homologation and Central Motor Vehicle Rules compliance certification from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). 
“We have sold over 300 units so far (around 250 units of the E27 and 50 units of the recently launched 45 HP model). Currently, our order pipeline is over 1,000. The Centre’s policy is helping to bring the costs down by 10-15 per cent. In Haryana, the government is giving a flat ₹5 lakh subsidy for etractors valued at over ₹10 lakh. These moves are going to help the industry boom,” said a source from TI Clean Mobility. 
 
Government incentives could narrow the upfront price gap, while lower operating costs strengthen the case for electrification. According to AutoNxt, a diesel tractor undertaking rotavation (breaking up soil) across 3 acres consumes 15-20 litres of diesel, costing ₹1,500-2,000. Its electric tractor can perform the same operation using electricity worth approximately ₹300-400 at a tariff of ₹10 per unit. 
However, AutoNxt’s 45 HP electric tractor costs ₹15.5 lakh-16 lakh upfront, compared to ₹7 lakh-8 lakh for a comparable diesel model. The company estimates that the additional investment can be recovered within 12 months in high-utilisation industrial applications by saving fuel and operating costs. 
AutoNxt has an installed capacity of around 3,000 tractors annually on a single-shift basis, expandable to 4,500 through additional shifts. It plans to increase its capacity to 12,000 tractors annually over the next couple of years. 
Other manufacturers include Shree Marut E-Agrotech, Powerland Agro Tractor Vehicles, Vyomev Motors, Cygnus Motors, Royce EV, EVBharat Range and Thukral Electric. 
Apart from AutoNxt, TI Clean Mobility, with 59 registrations, and Moonrider, with 27, the remaining manufacturers recorded single-digit figures individually during January-October. 
Moonrider has also attracted investor interest, reportedly raising $8.38 million across its funding rounds. 
AutoNxt has raised $5.4 million and is in discussion with global venture-capital investors to raise another $15 million.
Conventional tractor manufacturers including the Mahindra group, Sonalika, TAFE and Escorts Kubota have so far taken a cautious approach to electric models. 
“Established tractor majors are likely to take a measured approach, given the significant shift in business priorities and management focus required, as well as the possibility of cannibalising their existing ICE (internal combustion engine) sales. As the market matures, we expect greater participation from established players,” Goyal added. 
Gaining traction
 
  • Etractor registrations: 248 in Jan-Oct 2026, against 219 in 2025
  • Industry capacity: 35,000-40,000 units annually
  • Price: ₹15.5-16 lakh, against ₹7-8 lakh for diesel models
  • A diesel tractor uses ₹1,500-2,000 fuel to rotavate 3 acres; etractors can do this consuming electricity worth ₹300-400 
  • Govt policies are helping bring etractor costs down by 10-15%
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hero's two-wheeler crown under threat as Honda extends retail lead

2026 set for record auto sales, likely to touch 32 million units: Fada

Auto dealers expect strong Dhanteras sales as demand remains robust

Auto retail sales fall 23.8% in October to 3.172 million units: Fada

Tata Motors plans local assembly of Iveco vehicles, eyes global expansion

Topics :TractorElectric Vehiclesautomobile industry

First Published: Nov 08 2026 | 8:37 PM IST

Next Story