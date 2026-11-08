From farms to factories, electric tractors prepare for a growth spurt

Montra Electric, operating under the brand TI Clean Mobility, has an annual manufacturing capacity of around 25,000 tractors in Chembarambakkam, Tamil Nadu. This accounts for the bulk of the industry’s installed capacity.

“We have sold over 300 units so far (around 250 units of the E27 and 50 units of the recently launched 45 HP model). Currently, our order pipeline is over 1,000. The Centre’s policy is helping to bring the costs down by 10-15 per cent. In Haryana, the government is giving a flat ₹5 lakh subsidy for etractors valued at over ₹10 lakh. These moves are going to help the industry boom,” said a source from TI Clean Mobility.