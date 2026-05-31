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Fuel price rise drives spike in electric vehicle penetration in May

Rising fuel prices and the Strait of Hormuz disruption push EV adoption higher, with electric two-wheeler penetration crossing 9% in May

carmakers, electric vehicle
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Maruti Suzuki, despite having only one electric model — the e-Vitara — registered around 1,500 vehicles in May.
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 31 2026 | 11:53 PM IST
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Electric two-wheelers and passenger cars have received a boost, with their market penetration rising sharply in May after petroleum prices soared due to the prolonged blockade of the Strait of Hormuz amid the US-Iran conflict. 
Electric two-wheeler penetration — measured as the share of electric vehicles (EVs) in total new registrations, including internal combustion engine (ICE), electric and other powertrains — climbed to 9.12 per cent in May, edging closer to the double-digit mark. This compares with just over 6 per cent in May last year and 7.8 per cent in April this year. 
According to VAHAN registration data, electric two-wheeler sales rose 58.6 per cent year-on-year to 159,925 units in May from 100,772 units a year earlier. In contrast, overall two-wheeler registrations, including petrol, electric and CNG vehicles, grew only 4.6 per cent during the month. 
Electric light motor vehicle (LMV) registrations accounted for 6.9 per cent of total passenger vehicle registrations in May. Electric carmakers registered 24,677 LMVs out of a total 354,691 registrations, according to VAHAN data as of May 31. 
This marks a substantial increase from EV penetration of 4.7 per cent in May last year. 
In the electric two-wheeler market, rankings remained largely unchanged. TVS Motor retained the top spot with a 25.9 per cent market share, followed closely by Bajaj Auto at 23.7 per cent. Ather Energy ranked third with a 17.2 per cent share, while Hero MotoCorp stood fourth at 11.2 per cent. Ola Electric improved its registrations month-on-month but continued to hold a market share below 10 per cent at 9.22 per cent as of May 31. 
In the electric passenger vehicle market, Tata Motors maintained leadership with a market share of over 38 per cent. Mahindra & Mahindra (5,644 registrations) and JSW MG Motor India (4,790 registrations) occupied the second and third positions, respectively. 
Maruti Suzuki, despite having only one electric model — the e-Vitara — registered around 1,500 vehicles in May. VinFast, the newest entrant in the market, moved closer to the 1,000-unit mark, with 908 registrations.
 
Maruti Suzuki, despite having only one electric model — the e-Vitara — registered 1,500 vehicles in May. However, VinFast, the newest entrant in the market, moved closer to the 1,000-unit mark, ending May with 908 registrations. 
In the fast lane
 
9.1% rise in share of 2W in May in overall new registrations in electric segment 
59% surge in e2W sales, overall two wheeler up only 4.6%
 
*  TVS continues to top registrations; Ola Electric below 10% 
*  LMV share of total registration in segment rose 6.9%
 

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Topics :Fuel pricesElectric VehiclesEV marketPassenger vehicleUS Iran tensions

First Published: May 31 2026 | 11:53 PM IST

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