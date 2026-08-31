Heavy Industries minister urges auto industry to create more jobs for youth

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday urged India's automobile industry to play its part in job creation saying the challenge of providing employment to even educated graduates is a "ground reality".

Creating employment opportunities for the country's youth is critical to achieving the Viksit Bharat 2047 goal stated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Let us work together for an automotive workforce ready for the next generation of mobility and contribute to the larger vision of a Viksit Bharat 2047," Kumaraswamy said while addressing the Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC) Annual Conclave 2026 here.

The minister noted that the challenge faced by the younger generation in the country regarding the employment is a "ground reality".

"If we look into it, it is very difficult to get an employment, even educated graduates. I am regularly seeing youngsters who are approaching me every day. My personal request to all our automobile industry friends -- please look after the employment issue," Kumaraswamy said. The minister for heavy industries and steel underlined the need for skilling, upskilling, and employment generation for India's younger generation a central priority as the country moves towards Viksit Bharat @2047, stressing that skilled workforce must be prepared not only to meet domestic requirements but also the growing needs of industries across the world. Kumaraswamy made a fervent appeal to the automobile industry, especially manufacturers, to generate employment opportunities for the country's youth.

He observed that India's automotive sector is entering a new era of transformation, driven by electric mobility, automation, connected technologies, advanced manufacturing and Industry 4.0. Highlighting the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kumaraswamy said India is steadily moving beyond being merely a large automotive market and is emerging as a major global centre for automotive manufacturing, technology and mobility solutions. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, the minister said, "Under the direction of our prime master, we are introducing several PLI schemes and helping them strengthen the automobile industry. We can achieve employment generation through automobile industry." He observed that the automotive sector has a significant multiplier effect across engineering, electronics, steel, components, logistics, software, services, and employment.