Hero MotoCorp dispatches fall 2.3% to 541, 159 units in June, exports rise

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday reported a 2.3 per cent decline in total dispatches to dealers at 5,41,159 units in June as compared to 5,53,963 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales were down at 5,02,890 units last month as against 5,25,136 units in the year-ago period, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

Exports were, however, up at 38,269 units as compared to 28,827 units in the same month last year.

Motorcycle sales in June were down at 4,78,701 units as compared to 5,12,658 units in the year-ago month, while scooter sales were up at 62,458 units as compared to 41,305 units in June 2025.