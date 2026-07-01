Honda Motorcycle posts 23% rise in sales to 528,281 units in June

Two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday said its total sales in June grew 23 per cent to 5,28,281 units in June compared to 429,147 motorcycles and scooters sold in the same month of 2025.

Domestic sales stood at 468,000 units during the previous month, registering a year-on-year growth of 21 per cent at 468,956 vehicles from 388,812 units in June 2025.

Exports stood at 59,325 units in June 2026, recording a year-on-year growth of 47 per cent compared to the corresponding month last year, the company said.

At the same time, the total vehicle sales in the first quarter (April-June) of the current fiscal year rose 17 per cent to 16,11,662 units from 13,75,152 in the same quarter a year earlier, it said.