Hyundai Motor eyes cumulative sales of 1 million connected cars by 2027

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Monday said it is aiming to have cumulative sales of 1 million connected cars -- vehicles that have wireless connectivity, including mobile, that allows data transfer for various purposes -- by 2027.

The company has over 800,000 connected cars currently on Indian roads equipped with its proprietary AI-powered connected car technology platform, 'Hyundai Bluelink', Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

"The growing adoption of connected vehicles reflects the evolving expectations of customers and the increasing role of technology in shaping mobility. As we move towards our goal of 1 million connected car sales by 2027, we remain focused on advancing software-defined mobility and expanding connected technologies across our portfolio," HMIL MD & CEO Tarun Garg said.