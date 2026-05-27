Hyundai Motor India hikes vehicle prices by ₹12,800 on rising input costs

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday said it will hike prices of its vehicles by up to ₹12,800, depending on the model and variants.

The price revision is attributed to a combination of various cost escalations, it added.

This is in continuation of HMIL's announcement on April 8, 2026, when the car maker in a regulatory filing announced a 1 per cent hike across its portfolio from next month, citing various cost escalations, effective next month.

"The extent of price increase is up to a maximum of ₹12,800, and it will vary depending on the model and variant," said HMIL in a statement.