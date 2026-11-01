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Hyundai Motor India sales hit record 82,299 units in October, up 17.7%

The milestone was driven by record domestic sales of 62,799 units, a 16.7 per cent rise, and exports grew 21.1 per cent to 19,500 units, the automaker said

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The automaker recorded its highest-ever monthly sales, including exports, driven by festive demand
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2026 | 10:58 AM IST
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Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Sunday reported its highest-ever total monthly sales, including exports, of 82,299 units in October, a 17.7 per cent year-on-year rise.

The milestone was driven by record domestic sales of 62,799 units, a 16.7 per cent rise, and exports grew 21.1 per cent to 19,500 units, the automaker said.

Tarun Garg, MD & CEO - HMIL, said, "Strong festive demand, coupled with healthy momentum in both domestic and export markets, helped us set this new sales record. Going forward, the newly launched Hyundai BAYON - our Intelligent Utility Vehicle, will provide further impetus to our growth in India as well as across 50+ export markets, reinforcing India's role as a strategic manufacturing and export hub for Hyundai".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :HyundaiHyundai Motor India Hyundai Motor India LtdHyundai Motor

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First Published: Nov 01 2026 | 10:58 AM IST

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