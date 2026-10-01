Hyundai Motor India sales rise 10.8% YoY to record 77,916 units in Sep
Domestic sales rose 10.9 per cent to 57,166 units, while exports increased 10.4 per cent to 20,750 units, Hyundai Motor India said
Domestic sales rose 10.9 per cent to 57,166 units, while exports increased 10.4 per cent to 20,750 units, Hyundai Motor India said
Hyundai Motor India on Thursday reported its highest-ever monthly total sales including exports in September at 77,916 units, registering a 10.8 per cent year-on-year growth.
This includes monthly domestic sales of 57,166 units (up 10.9 pc year-on-year) and exports of 20,750 units (up 10.4 pc year-on-year).
"We are delighted to close September 2026 with our highest-ever total monthly sales of 77,916 units (domestic + exports), registering a healthy double digit growth of 10.8 per cent year-on-year. This number surpasses our previous record achieved in July 2026," said Tarun Garg, MD & CEO Hyundai Motor India Ltd.
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First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 10:29 AM IST