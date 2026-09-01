Hyundai Motor India sales rise 8.8% in August on record domestic demand

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Tuesday reported an 8.8 per cent rise in total sales at 65,796 units in August.

The total monthly sales comprised domestic sales of 54,396 units, up 23.6 per cent year-on-year, and exports of 11,400 units, the company stated.

Tarun Garg, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said, "We continue to sustain strong growth momentum in FY2027, with domestic sales growing by 12.6 per cent YoY during the April-August period. Our August domestic sales of 54,396 units (23.6 pc growth YoY), the highest-ever figure for any August month, reflect the popularity of Hyundai's versatile product portfolio." He further said that while total exports in August were impacted by logistical constraints arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the broader geo-political environment during the month, the company remains optimistic that export demand will continue to be strong in the coming months as the geo-political situation improves.