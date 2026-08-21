PV makers ramp up festive preparations, but brace for slower H2 growth

India’s passenger vehicle (PV) manufacturers are increasing production, stocking dealerships, easing supply bottlenecks and lining up launches ahead of the festive season as bookings strengthen. But carmakers expect growth to moderate in the second half of FY27 as comparisons move to last year’s post-GST surge, while commodity inflation and elevated inventory pose additional risks.

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada), 74.3 per cent of dealers expect growth in August, up from 51.24 per cent ahead of July. Festive pipelines are already forming, with 53.57 per cent of PV dealers reporting a build-up in bookings.

Supply-side data show manufacturers preparing for the demand. According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), PV production rose 26.4 per cent year-on-year to 505,520 units in July, while domestic dispatches jumped 34.3 per cent to a record 457,810 units.

The industry entered the festive build-up after a strong first quarter. According to Siam, passenger vehicle production rose 16.8 per cent year-on-year to 1.45 million units in April-June, while domestic dispatches increased 25.9 per cent to a record 1.27 million units. Exports grew 8.8 per cent to 222,392 units. Retail demand also remained firm. Fada data showed PV registrations increased 22.64 per cent year-on-year to 1.26 million units during the April-June quarter. The momentum continued in July, when production rose 26.4 per cent and domestic dispatches jumped 34.3 per cent, while retail registrations grew 19.13 per cent. The faster increase in dispatches than retail sales indicates that part of the rise was driven by festive stocking. Industry inventory increased to 33-35 days, against Fada’s recommended 21 days. Half of PV dealers reported higher inventory and around a quarter were carrying more than 25 per cent aged stock.

Fada cautioned that August and September growth would benefit from a low base, as buyers deferred purchases last year ahead of GST 2.0. October faces a high comparison with last year’s GST-driven surge, while Dhanteras and Diwali move to November this year. Retail conversion, rather than dispatch growth, will therefore be the key test. Maruti Suzuki said demand remained healthy and supply would constrain growth. “We had mentioned at the beginning of the year that this year, most likely, our sales would be constrained by the supply side rather than the demand side. The demand side seems to be healthy,” Chief Investor Relations Officer Rahul Bharti said during the June quarter call.

Small-car sales rose 34 per cent in the June quarter, while SUVs grew 44.6 per cent. Dealer inventory stood at 13 days, against its preferred level of around 30 days, with 130,000 pending orders. Maruti commissioned a new plant at Kharkhoda in Haryana and added a manufacturing line at its Gujarat facility, together providing around 500,000 units of additional annual capacity. The facilities will take four to six months to ramp up. “From a supply-side perspective, we see headroom of about 10 per cent growth,” Bharti said. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Shailesh Chandra expects industry growth of 15-20 per cent in the September quarter before the high-base effect takes hold.

“Since inventory levels are much lower than they were in the last financial year, I believe there is still significant scope for sustained growth in H2, although it could be below 10 per cent,” Chandra told the media during the Q1FY27 call. Even with single-digit H2 growth, he expects full-year industry growth to “safely exceed 10 per cent”. Tata is building inventory ahead of stronger retail demand expected in October, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Electric vehicle (EV) demand should strengthen further during the festive season, with Chandra identifying supply as the principal constraint. Tata is targeting EV volume growth of more than 70 per cent in FY27 and an exit market share above 40 per cent.

Mahindra & Mahindra retained its mid-to-high-teens SUV growth forecast. “We are not changing our outlook,” said Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and chief executive officer for its auto and farm sector. Its XEV 9S and XUV 7XO carry reasonably long waiting periods, while supply shortages constrained June-quarter production. Mahindra said further pricing would balance cost recovery with protecting demand. Hyundai Motor India retained its FY27 volume-growth guidance of 8-10 per cent for domestic sales and exports after recovering most production lost to a supplier fire. It plans a new mid-sized SUV for the festive season, its first mass-market dedicated EV and a third shift at its Pune plant from October.