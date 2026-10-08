Sub-Rs 10 L cars lose ground as share of PV sales falls from 80% to 52%

Cars priced below ₹10 lakh have seen their share of India’s passenger vehicle market plunge from more than 80 per cent to barely half in six years, as rising vehicle prices and a shift towards more expensive models reshape the new-car market.

New passenger vehicle sales below ₹10 lakh stood at 2.38 million units in 2025, virtually unchanged from 2.39 million in 2019, according to data from market intelligence firm JATO Dynamics.

Over the same period, the overall passenger vehicle market expanded 54.2 per cent, from 2.97 million units to 4.58 million units.

As a result, the sub-₹10 lakh segment’s share fell from 80.4 per cent in 2019 to 51.9 per cent in 2025.

Sales above this threshold, meanwhile, rose from around 583,000 units to 2.2 million units — nearly four times the level six years earlier. The importance of the ₹10 lakh price point is even more pronounced in the used-car market, according to JATO. Around 90 per cent of the 5.9 million used cars sold in FY25 were priced at ₹10 lakh or below. Of these, 3.54 million were sold for ₹6 lakh or less, while another 1.77 million were priced between ₹6 lakh and ₹10 lakh. “Affordability remains a key constraint at the lower end of the market. Sales below ₹10 lakh have remained virtually flat even as the overall market has grown strongly, while 90 per cent of used-car transactions continue to be within this price point,” said Ravi Bhatia, president, JATO Dynamics.

A senior automobile industry executive said the decline in the share of cars priced below ₹10 lakh could not simply be attributed to rising affluence and consumers shifting towards sport utility vehicles (SUVs). “The fall in share of cars below ₹10 lakh cannot simply be explained by saying Indian consumers have become more affluent and moved to SUVs. Since 2019, the cost of an entry-level car has risen substantially because of commodity inflation, tighter emission and safety norms, and successive regulatory requirements. These costs hurt a ₹5-7 lakh car disproportionately because the buyer at this end has far less ability to absorb a ₹50,000 or ₹100,000 increase,” the executive said.

“The overall passenger vehicle market has grown more than 50 per cent since 2019, while volumes below ₹10 lakh have remained flat. Yet around 90 per cent of used cars still sell below ₹10 lakh, showing there remains a large pool of buyers seeking mobility within this budget,” the executive added. The executive said the response following the reduction in goods and services tax (GST) on small cars showed demand returning when acquisition prices fell. “So this is as much an affordability issue as it is a premiumisation story,” the executive said. The choice available to consumers within a ₹10 lakh budget has also narrowed.

The number of versions — different equipment, engine and transmission configurations of a model — priced below ₹10 lakh fell nearly 24 per cent, from 698 in December 2019 to 531 in December 2025. JATO data earlier shared with Business Standard showed that the average selling price of passenger vehicles increased 41 per cent between 2019 and 2024, from ₹8.07 lakh to ₹11.64 lakh. The period since 2019 also saw the transition to BS-VI emission norms, tighter safety requirements and a sharp commodity-price shock during 2021-22. Automakers raised vehicle prices in multiple rounds to partly offset higher input costs. A fixed ₹10 lakh comparison, however, overstates some of the erosion because it does not account for inflation.