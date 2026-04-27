India-New Zealand FTA to boost auto exports, spur EV investments

The recently concluded India-New Zealand (NZ) Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is expected to open fresh avenues for trade, investment, and industrial collaboration, particularly in the automotive and electric mobility sectors.

Anish Shah, group CEO and managing director of the Mahindra Group , said the pact marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral economic ties. “Built on shared trust and concluded with remarkable speed, the agreement creates new opportunities across farm solutions, mobility, technology, and hospitality, while enabling innovation and more resilient supply chains,” he noted.

The FTA eliminates duties on Indian automotive exports to New Zealand. India-made passenger vehicles and auto components will now enter the NZ market at zero duty from the date of enforcement. Earlier, 5-10 per cent tariffs were imposed on select engineering goods.