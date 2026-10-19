India's auto tech funding at $1.3 bn in 2026, unlikely to match 2025 levels

A handful of large, later-stage rounds made up most of the capital raised in India’s auto tech sector in 2026 year-to-date (YTD), led by a ride-hailing company. Several companies on the soonicorn list were among those raising funds, and the report recorded no new unicorns during the period. Among buyers, Cars24 completed half of the acquisitions, and public listings were half as many as in 2025. India’s auto tech sector recorded four acquisitions and three IPOs in 2026, compared with five acquisitions and six IPOs in 2025. Cars24 made two acquisitions, including CarInfo for $44.4 million, while the three IPOs had a combined market capitalisation of $52 million. The data covers funding, unicorns, acquisitions and public listings across India's auto tech ecosystem from January 1 to October 15 this year.