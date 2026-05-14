India's electric bus push gains speed amid strong market recovery: Report

India’s electric bus market is entering a rapid growth phase, driven by government-led electrification plans, rising urban mobility demand, and falling battery costs, according to a report by consulting firm KPMG.

The report said India’s overall bus market, which historically saw annual sales of 35,000-50,000 units, has rebounded strongly after the Covid-19 slowdown and is now poised for long-term growth led by fleet replacement and infrastructure expansion.

Electric buses are emerging as the biggest shift in the sector, with the government aggressively pushing clean public transport through schemes such as PM-eBus Sewa and PM E-DRIVE. The report noted that buses account for nearly 60 per cent of passenger kilometres travelled in India, making electrification critical for the country’s decarbonisation goals.

While state transport undertakings (STUs) currently account for over 90 per cent of electric bus deployments, the report said private operators are expected to become the next major growth driver. India’s private bus network carries nearly 22 crore passengers daily, significantly higher than Indian Railways, but adoption remains slow due to high upfront costs, limited charging infrastructure, and financing challenges. According to the report, around 62,000 electric bus tenders have been floated so far, but only about 16,300 buses were operational on roads as of March 2026, highlighting execution bottlenecks around charging infrastructure, supply chains, and delayed payments.