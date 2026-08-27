India's EV market to reach ₹20 trn by 2030, will create 50 mn jobs: Gadkari

India's electric vehicle (EV) market is expected to grow to Rs 20 trillion by 2030, with the potential to create 50 million jobs, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

Addressing a summit organised by the CII-ITC Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development, Gadkari said that currently 57 lakh electric vehicles are registered in India, with 7 per cent market penetration.

"India's electric vehicle(EV) market will be worth Rs 20 trillion by 2030. It will also create five crore jobs by 2030," he said.

The road transport and highways minister highlighted that India's two largest two-wheeler vehicle manufacturers, Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp, export more than 50 per cent of vehicles they produce.

Gadkari said there is demand for one lakh electric buses annually in India, but 'we are able to manufacture only 50,000-60,000 EV buses annually'. He said the government aims to make India's automobile industry number one in the world within five years. The future of the Indian automobile industry is very good as the country has trained manpower, Gadkari added. "Within five years, our target is to make India's automobile industry the number 1 in the world it is difficult, but not impossible," the road transport and highways minister said. Gadkari pointed out that the quality of vehicles manufactured in India is good and the cost is less, so all top automobile companies are present in the country.

"When I took charge as transport minister, the size of the Indian automobile industry was Rs 14 trillion. The size of the Indian automobile industry is now Rs 22 trillion," Gadkari said. Presently, the size of the US automobile industry is Rs 78 trillion, followed by China (Rs 47 trillion) and India (Rs 23 trillion). Gadkari noted that India is spending Rs 22 trillion on importing fossil fuels and because of the import of fossil fuels, "we are facing a problem of pollution". "We are making good highways...Good roads with alternatives, and bio-fuel is the future," the minister said. Talking about logistics cost, Gadkari said that the government aims to reduce India's logistics cost to 8 per cent, as without reducing logistics cost, it would be difficult to get competitiveness in global markets.