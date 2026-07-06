India's June car sales jump 29%; EVs and hybrids hit record share: Fada

India's appetite for electric, hybrid and compressed natural gas vehicles accelerated after the ​Iran war triggered fuel price hikes, the president ​of the country's auto dealers' body said, with ‌such models reaching a record share of passenger vehicle sales in June.

Alternative-fuel vehicles accounted for 40.35 per cent of PV retail sales in June, up from about 38 per cent a month earlier, as consumers increasingly sought cheaper running costs after petrol and diesel prices were raised several times in May.

"We need to watch whether this is an emotional knee-jerk reaction from customers or whether this growth is ‌here to stay," C.S. Vigneshwar, president of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada), told Reuters on Monday.