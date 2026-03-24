India's truck fleet shows its age: Nearly 42% of vehicles past 12 years

“Of the 4.5 million vehicles registered since 2003, around 1.9 million are more than 12 years old, and some may still be operational. This suggests that replacement demand will drive sales over the next four to five years in traditional hubs, while new demand will emerge from expanding logistics hubs and ports. A large share of these ageing trucks is currently registered in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat. More importantly, around 85 per cent of these trucks are from Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland, indicating that if these companies fail to stay future-ready and keep pace with the electric vehicle transition, they could lose market share,” said Sunil Dahiya, founder and lead analyst, Envirocatalysts.