Indian tyre exports rise 16% to ₹7,700 cr in Q1FY27 despite headwinds

Indian tyre exports grew 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹7,700 crore during the first quarter of financial year 2026–27 (FY27), according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce.

Despite geopolitical uncertainty, supply-chain disruptions and elevated input and logistics costs, the strong performance during the quarter builds on the industry’s record export value of ₹27,312 crore achieved in financial year 2025–26 (FY26), the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) said.

The ₹27,312 crore figure marked a 9 per cent rise over the ₹25,057 crore recorded in FY25, making it the second consecutive year of around 9 per cent growth for Indian tyre exports.

Exports of passenger car radial (PCR) tyres increased 21 per cent in value terms during the quarter. “The significant growth in tyre exports during the first quarter represents a strong start to the new financial year,” said Arun Mammen, chairman of ATMA. “It reflects the growing acceptance of Indian-manufactured tyres across discerning global markets and the sustained investments made by the industry in technology, capacity, product development and quality.” Europe emerged as a major growth driver, with tyre exports to the region rising 25 per cent to ₹3,003 crore during Q1. The region accounted for nearly 40 per cent of India's total tyre exports.

The United States remained the single largest export destination, accounting for 16 per cent of total export value during the quarter. This compares with a 15 per cent share in FY26, when exports to the US were valued at ₹4,082 crore. The US accounted for 15 per cent of India’s tyre exports in FY26, down from 17 per cent in FY25. The decline came in a year when tariffs affecting Indian tyre exports to the US were raised from 25 per cent to 50 per cent in August 2025. In February 2026, the US announced a reduction in its reciprocal tariff on most Indian goods to 18 per cent.