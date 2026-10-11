Luxury carmakers tap India's growing appetite for bespoke vehicles

A Mercedes-Benz buyer wants the interiors of a car to match a favourite watch or yacht. Another wants a lucky colour or the family name stitched into the upholstery. At JLR, two India-inspired Range Rover editions — one drawing on the tiger of Ranthambore and another on rare Himalayan blue sapphires — sold out almost immediately despite price tags approaching ₹5 crore. Meanwhile, an Audi customer in Bhubaneswar spent ₹12.29 lakh on a particular shade of green for an RS Q8.