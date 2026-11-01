JSW MG Motor India sales rise 19% to 8,013 units in Oct on strong demand
The automaker attributed the growth to strong demand for the newly launched MG Hector Tomahawk EV and Windsor Indulge Edition
The automaker attributed the growth to strong demand for the newly launched MG Hector Tomahawk EV and Windsor Indulge Edition
JSW MG Motor India on Sunday said it has registered 19 per cent year-on-year growth in wholesale dispatches to dealers, reaching 8,013 units in October 2026.
In a statement, the automaker said it is receiving a strong response to the recently launched MG Hector Tomahawk EV and Windsor Indulge Edition, with customer deliveries gaining momentum across India.
JSW MG Motor India is a joint venture between JSW Group and SAIC Motor.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Nov 01 2026 | 10:51 AM IST