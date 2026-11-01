JSW MG Motor India sales rise 19% to 8,013 units in Oct on strong demand

JSW MG Motor India on Sunday said it has registered 19 per cent year-on-year growth in wholesale dispatches to dealers, reaching 8,013 units in October 2026.

In a statement, the automaker said it is receiving a strong response to the recently launched MG Hector Tomahawk EV and Windsor Indulge Edition, with customer deliveries gaining momentum across India.

JSW MG Motor India is a joint venture between JSW Group and SAIC Motor.