JSW MG Motor says rare-earth shortage won't hit immediate production

JSW MG Motor India, which is now focussing on launching more premium cars after tasting success with its mass-market electric vehicle (EV) Windsor, says that the shortage of rare earth components is not impacting the company's production plans at the moment, and that it is keeping a close watch on the situation.

Anurag Mehrotra, managing director, JSW MG Motor, told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of the company’s first premium car showroom “MG Select” in Thane on Wednesday that the firm is as impacted as other players, and that the automotive industry body — Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) — is working with the government to find some resolution to the issue. JSW MG Motor has a Chinese link as it is a joint venture between India's JSW and China's SAIC Motor. "We are as impacted or not impacted as any other vehicle maker in the country," Mehrotra said, adding that it is a very serious issue as it impacts many components, both in ICE (internal combustion engine) and EV.