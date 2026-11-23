JSW Group's passenger vehicle arm JSW Motors on Monday said it has signed an MoU with the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) for a strategic technical collaboration to jointly design, validate and localise new energy vehicles.

The MoU aims to establish robust technical baselines, advance vehicle and system-level development, strengthen validation and regulatory readiness, and develop technologies and capabilities suited to Indian operating conditions, the automaker said in a press release.

The areas of collaboration include establishing vehicle engineering and technical baselines, testing, validation and performance assessment, ADAS development and validation, battery systems engineering and validation, and homologation and regulatory certification.