JSW Motors, Tata Elxsi to set up hub to drive next-gen mobility solutions

JSW Group's automotive arm JSW Motors and Tata Group's design and technology services firm Tata Elxsi on Friday signed a pact to jointly set up an engineering hub in Pune to support the development of next-generation software-defined, AI-powered mobility solutions, a statement said on Friday.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the JSW Next-Gen Technology Centre (JNEXT Center) will enable close collaboration with JSW Motors' R&D, manufacturing, and leadership teams, the company said.

Tata Elxsi will lead the implementation of the connected vehicle platform and unified customer experience app for JSW Motors' upcoming vehicle programs, in partnership with a broader ecosystem, JSW Motors said.

The strategic engineering hub will support the development of next-generation software-defined, AI-powered mobility solutions, aligned with the industry's shift towards connected and electrified vehicles, it said. The collaboration aligns with JSW Motors' vision of building a technology-led, new-energy mobility ecosystem in India, supporting indigenisation and localisation across the vehicle value chain, it stated. This partnership will enable intelligent solutions, spanning location-based services, cybersecurity, AI/ML/ analytics, 5G-enabled technology, and immersive technologies like AR/VR/XR to enhance customer experience across the ownership lifecycle. "We have partnered with Tata Elxsi to establish the JNEXT-JSW NextGen Technology Center in Pune, which will serve as a strategic engineering hub for our upcoming vehicle programmes," said Ranjan Nayak, CEO, JSW Motors.