Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Saturday reported a 26 per cent rise in total auto sales at 1,03,860 units in July 2026.

Utility vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 60,048 units last month as against 49,871 units in July 2025, registering a growth of 20 per cent.

Domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 25,204, a growth of 23 per cent, it added.

Total exports in July stood at 4,070 units as against 2,774 units in the same month last year, up 47 per cent, the company said.

The overall growth reflects all-round demand traction across the portfolio, M&M Ltd CEO, Automotive Division, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, said.