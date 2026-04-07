M&M, Tata Motors, Hyundai in fierce race for No. 2 spot in PV market
India's car market sees intense battle for No. 2 spot as M&M, Tata Motors, and Hyundai compete, while Maruti Suzuki remains far aheadSurajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
India's car market sees intense battle for No. 2 spot as M&M, Tata Motors, and Hyundai compete, while Maruti Suzuki remains far aheadSurajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
|Company
|FY25
|FY26
|Maruti Suzuki
|1,673,729
|1,868,386
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|517,081
|631,638
|Tata Motors
|535,863
|613,513
|Hyundai Motors
|561,103
|578,337
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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 7:46 PM IST