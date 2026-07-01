Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Ltd on Wednesday reported a 37 per cent increase in total sales, including exports, to 1,06,207 units in June, compared with 77,742 units in the same month last year.

The company's domestic SUV sales rose 28 per cent year-on-year to 60,393 units during the month from 47,306 units in June 2025, M&M said in a statement.

Commercial vehicle domestic sales stood at 26,076 units in June, registering a 35 per cent year-on-year growth, the statement added.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the Farm Equipment Business (FEB) of the Mahindra Group reported total tractor sales of 59,935 units in June 2026, up 12 per cent from 53,Commercial vehicle domestic sales stood at 26,076 units in June, registering a 35 per cent year-on-year growth, the statement added392 units in the corresponding month last year.