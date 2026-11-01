Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Sunday said its total vehicle sales grew 9 per cent year-on-year to a record 13,1109 units in October.

The total sales include exports, which rose 77 per cent to 7,102 units during the month.

Mahindra & Mahindra said domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 2 per cent year-on-year to 73,338 units in October, and commercial vehicle sales rose 4 per cent to 33,037 units.

M&M Automotive business President Velusamy R said the company's SUV sales of 73,338 units and total vehicle sales of 13,1109 units in October were the highest ever in any month.

The festive season, together with a refreshed portfolio, kept demand strong across SUVs, pick-ups and three-wheelers. Our first CNG vehicle, the XUV 3XO ZNG, has also seen strong traction with customers, he said.