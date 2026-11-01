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Festive demand drives M&M vehicle sales to an all-time high in Oct

The total sales include exports, which rose 77 per cent to 7,102 units during the month

Mahindra Group
Mahindra & Mahindra said domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 2 per cent year-on-year to 73,338 units in October, and commercial vehicle sales rose 4 per cent to 33,037 units
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2026 | 12:23 PM IST
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Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Sunday said its total vehicle sales grew 9 per cent year-on-year to a record 13,1109 units in October.

The total sales include exports, which rose 77 per cent to 7,102 units during the month.

Mahindra & Mahindra said domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 2 per cent year-on-year to 73,338 units in October, and commercial vehicle sales rose 4 per cent to 33,037 units.

M&M Automotive business President Velusamy R said the company's SUV sales of 73,338 units and total vehicle sales of 13,1109 units in October were the highest ever in any month.

The festive season, together with a refreshed portfolio, kept demand strong across SUVs, pick-ups and three-wheelers. Our first CNG vehicle, the XUV 3XO ZNG, has also seen strong traction with customers, he said.

In commercial vehicles, three-wheeler sales, including electric ones, increased 38 per cent to 17,632 units. LCVs between 2-3.5 ton grew 5 per cent to 28,654 units, while sales of LCVs under 2 ton slipped 4 per cent to 43,83 units.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Mahindra & MahindraMahindra GroupAuto industry

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First Published: Nov 01 2026 | 12:23 PM IST

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