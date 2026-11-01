Festive demand drives M&M vehicle sales to an all-time high in Oct
The total sales include exports, which rose 77 per cent to 7,102 units during the month
The total sales include exports, which rose 77 per cent to 7,102 units during the month
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Sunday said its total vehicle sales grew 9 per cent year-on-year to a record 13,1109 units in October.
The total sales include exports, which rose 77 per cent to 7,102 units during the month.
Mahindra & Mahindra said domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 2 per cent year-on-year to 73,338 units in October, and commercial vehicle sales rose 4 per cent to 33,037 units.
M&M Automotive business President Velusamy R said the company's SUV sales of 73,338 units and total vehicle sales of 13,1109 units in October were the highest ever in any month.
The festive season, together with a refreshed portfolio, kept demand strong across SUVs, pick-ups and three-wheelers. Our first CNG vehicle, the XUV 3XO ZNG, has also seen strong traction with customers, he said.
In commercial vehicles, three-wheeler sales, including electric ones, increased 38 per cent to 17,632 units. LCVs between 2-3.5 ton grew 5 per cent to 28,654 units, while sales of LCVs under 2 ton slipped 4 per cent to 43,83 units.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Nov 01 2026 | 12:23 PM IST