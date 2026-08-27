Maharashtra tops PV, CV sales in Q1FY27; UP leads 2W, 3W categories: Siam

Maharashtra sold the highest number of passenger and commercial vehicles in April-June in the current fiscal, while Uttar Pradesh topped in the two and three-wheeler categories, according to data by industry body SIAM.

In April-June, 12.74 lakh units of passenger vehicles were sold in the country with the western zone leading the sales with 3.9 lakh units, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said.

Maharashtra recorded the highest passenger vehicle sales with 1,47,440 units in Q1 FY27, followed by Uttar Pradesh (1,35,329 units), Gujarat (98,785 units), Karnataka (98,315 units) and Tamil Nadu (96,327 units).

In the commercial vehicles category 2.65 lakh units were sold in the country with the western zone again leading at 91,000 units.

Maharashtra topped the list with 36,433 units in the quarter, followed by Tamil Nadu (24,743 units), Karnataka (21,830 units), Gujarat (21,778 units) and Uttar Pradesh (21,161 units). In the two-wheeler segment, 56.29 lakh units were sold in the first quarter in India, with the western zone leading the way at 16.61 lakh units. Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest two-wheelers sales with 8,82,047 units in Q1, followed by Maharashtra (5,61,738 units), Tamil Nadu (4,80,653), Karnataka (3,74,221 units) and Bihar (3,69,302 units) In April-June of FY27, 2.14 lakh units of three-wheelers were sold in the country with the southern zone topping the list with 71,000 units, SIAM said.