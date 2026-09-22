Mahindra expects Thar, Thar Roxx volumes to rise at least 10% in 12 months

Mahindra & Mahindra expects combined volumes of its Thar and Thar Roxx SUVs to rise by at least 10 per cent over the next 12 months, as the automaker enters the festive season with a refreshed portfolio and more than 30 days of inventory across the Thar range.

The company sold around 100,000 units of the Thar and Thar Roxx over the previous 12-month period and expects volumes to rise to around 110,000 units or higher over the next year. Mahindra has also increased production capacity for the two models to around 11,000 units a month, with flexibility to shift capacity between the Thar and Thar Roxx depending on demand.

“We stood around 100,000 units last year. Going forward for the whole year our expectation is we'll be at least 10 per cent higher than that,” Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra, said. The automaker has deliberately built up inventory ahead of the festive season, with stock levels currently above 30 days. Typically, inventory averages around 30 days but rises as the company approaches the festive period to cater to the expected increase in demand. “We are normally stocking up by this time because of the festive season. Inventory is currently higher than 30 days, and that is by design,” Gollagunta added.

Mahindra expects a “fairly robust” festive season, supported by a series of recent launches and refreshes across its SUV portfolio, including the XEV 9e, BE 6, Scorpio N, 3XO and the newly refreshed Thar OG. The company on Tuesday launched the Thar OG, the latest version of its three-door lifestyle SUV, at an introductory price of Rs 10.32 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries are scheduled to begin on October 11. The refreshed model gets an updated platform, suspension and damping technology, along with six airbags, new interiors and additional off-road features. The Thar OG is expected to contribute around 60,000 units annually to Mahindra's SUV volumes, with the company maintaining its monthly Thar volume expectation at around 4,500-5,000 units. The new model is positioned as an upgrade for existing Thar customers as well as an entry point for a wider set of lifestyle SUV buyers.