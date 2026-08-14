Mahindra is stepping up its ambitions in India's heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) market, targeting a rise in market share to 5 per cent from the current 3–3.5 per cent over the near term, backed by new product launches, network expansion and a technology-led strategy.
 
The company plans to add 15 dealerships over the next 12 months, primarily in eastern and parts of western India, while also leveraging the recently integrated SML Mahindra network to strengthen its presence in heavy trucks. The move comes as the Mahindra Group consolidates its truck and bus businesses under SML Mahindra to create a unified commercial vehicle entity.