Maruti's ₹35K cr Kharkhoda plant inaugurated, capacity to reach 1 mn units

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday inaugurated Maruti Suzuki India's vehicle manufacturing facility at Kharkhoda in Haryana during the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum. The facility marks the company's fourth vehicle manufacturing site in India.

Located at IMT Kharkhoda, the facility spans 800 acres and includes an integrated supplier park. Maruti Suzuki said the plant currently has an annual production capacity of 500,000 units, which will be expanded to 1 million units over time with a planned investment of ₹35,000 crore. At full scale, the facility is expected to be among the world's largest vehicle manufacturing plants.

The company said the project would support its ambition of reaching an annual production capacity of 4 million vehicles and is expected to generate more than 21,000 jobs, including employment linked to the supplier ecosystem. Toshihiro Suzuki, representative director and president of Suzuki Motor Corporation, said, “It is a great honour for Suzuki Group today as its most advanced car manufacturing facility at Kharkhoda, Haryana, has been inaugurated by Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi and H E Sanae Takaichi.” He added that the facility would be expanded from its current capacity of half a million units to 1 million units annually, making it “one of the largest car plants in the world.”

“It is a testament to the success of the India-Japan partnership and the Make in India initiative,” Suzuki said. Built on smart manufacturing model According to the company, the Kharkhoda facility has been developed on the 'Suzuki Smart Factory' concept and incorporates Industry 5.0 practices. The plant uses digital technologies for real-time monitoring of operations and deploys human-aware collaborative robots to improve safety, quality and productivity. Maruti Suzuki said the facility's entire electricity requirement is being met through renewable energy, including solar power and green energy procurement. The site currently operates with 20 MWp of installed solar capacity, which is planned to increase to 70 MWp by 2030. The company is also installing a biogas plant and a battery energy storage system at the facility.