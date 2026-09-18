Maruti's vehicle dispatches via in-plant rail terminals reach 1 million

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it has reached a milestone of dispatching 1 million vehicles through in-plant railway terminals in just over three years since opening dedicated transportation lines at two manufacturing sites in Gujarat and Haryana.

Operations from in-plant railway sidings at Hansalpur (Gujarat) commenced in March 2023 and from the Manesar (Haryana) railway siding in June 2025.

In the current financial year, the automaker said that 70 per cent of its total rail-based vehicle dispatches have been through these two in-plant railway sidings, and its mid-term goal is to increase such dispatches to 35 per cent by FY31.

As of August 31 of this fiscal year, the company's rail-based vehicle dispatches have crossed 3 lakh units, it said.

An in-plant railway terminal inside a manufacturing facility allows goods to be loaded onto freight trains within the plant, eliminating the need for trucks to access the nearest railway stations before entering the supply network. Of the total 10 lakh dispatches so far, around 7.9 lakh units were transported via the Gujarat railway siding while the Manesar railway siding ferried 2.1 lakh vehicles, the company said. "Reaching one million cumulative vehicle dispatches through our in-plant railway sidings marks a landmark achievement in our green logistics journey. Developed under the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, these sidings demonstrate how integrated multi-modal infrastructure can deliver both operational efficiencies and environmental benefits," said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, at Maruti Suzuki India Limited.