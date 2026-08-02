Maruti Suzuki clocks record monthly production in July at 248,845 units

The country's largest automaker Maruti Suzuki India has reported its highest-ever monthly production at 248,845 units in July, a jump of 33 per cent, over the same month last year.

The auto major had produced 187,073 units in July 2025, as per a regulatory filing by the company.

The company's best monthly production performance till now was in March 2026 when it rolled out 231,933 units from its factories.

Despite the record production, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Partho Banerjee said the company's dealer inventory is much lower compared to average as it registered retail sales of 178,000 units in July.

"Our network stock is just 16 days across the (dealer) network," he said, adding that the company has pending bookings of around 1.6 lakh units. On an average, the industry dealer inventory is around 30 days. The car market leader has also reported best ever passenger vehicle wholesales in the domestic market at 1,96,203 units last month as compared to 137,776 units in July 2025, a growth of 43 per cent. Total domestic sales, including LCVs, reached an all-time high of 200,123 units. According to the filing, last month the company produced 13,964 units of S-Presso and Alto. It had rolled out 11,484 units in the year-ago period.

Similarly, the company manufactured 113,067 units of compact models like Baleno, Celerio, and Swift last month, an increase of 29 per cent as against 87,950 units in July 2025. Production of utility vehicles like Brezza, Ertiga, and Fronx rose to 102,787 units last month as compared with 70,241 units in July last year, a jump of 46 per cent. The company said it manufactured 14,627 units of Eeco van last month, an increase of 7 per cent as against 13,610 units in July last year. Similarly, production of light commercial vehicle Super Carry rose to 4,400 units as compared with 3,788 units in the same month last year.