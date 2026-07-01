Maruti Suzuki India reports 19.3% rise in sales to 200,390 units in June

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday reported a 19.3 per cent rise in total sales at 200,390 units in June as compared to 1,67,993 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales were at 147,187 units last month as compared to 118,906 units in June 2025, a growth of 23.8 per cent, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

Sales of mini cars, comprising the Alto and S-Presso were at 11,416 units in June as compared to 6,414 units in the year-ago month. Compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, WagonR sales rose at 63,815 units last month as compared to 55,205 units in June 2025.