Home / Industry / Auto / Maruti Suzuki's Jimny 5-door, Fronx, e Vitara exports to Japan cross 100k

Maruti Suzuki's Jimny 5-door, Fronx, e Vitara exports to Japan cross 100k

Maruti Suzuki India began exporting the Fronx to Japan, one of the world's most competitive and advanced automobile markets, in August 2024, followed by the Jimny 5-door in December 2024

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Maruti Suzuki-manufactured vehicles accounted for nearly 100 per cent of imports by Suzuki in Japan during the last fiscal year
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2026 | 12:14 PM IST
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Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said cumulative exports of the Made-in-India Jimny 5-door, Fronx, and e Vitara to Japan have surpassed 100,000 units.

Maruti Suzuki India began exporting the Fronx to Japan, one of the world's most competitive and advanced automobile markets, in August 2024, followed by the Jimny 5-door in December 2024.

The Company's first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), e Vitara, joined this export portfolio in September 2025, further strengthening India's role as a global manufacturing hub for Suzuki.

Jimny 5-door and e VITARA are manufactured exclusively in India.

With growing acceptance of Made-in-India vehicles, Japan stood as Maruti Suzuki's second-largest export market by volume in FY26, the company said, adding that it has retained the position during the first five months (April-August) of the current fiscal year.

"The milestone of over 100,000 exports of Jimny 5-door, FRONX, and e VITARA to Japan is a powerful endorsement of India's manufacturing excellence. This achievement is particularly significant as Japan is one of the world's most demanding and advanced automobile markets," said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

The success of Jimny 5-door, Fronx, and e Vitara has also contributed in Suzuki Motor Corporation emerging as the top vehicle importer in Japan in the previous financial year, the company said.

Maruti Suzuki-manufactured vehicles accounted for nearly 100 per cent of imports by Suzuki in Japan during the last fiscal year, it added.

"The export milestone also symbolises the remarkable evolution of the India-Japan partnership. What began as Suzuki's vision to manufacture automobiles in India has come full circle, with Made-in-India vehicles finding strong acceptance among Japanese customers. This success has helped Japan emerge as the second-biggest market for Maruti Suzuki exports," added Takeuchi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Maruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki IndiaJapan

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First Published: Sep 14 2026 | 12:14 PM IST

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