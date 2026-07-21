Maruti Suzuki to hike prices by up to ₹30,000 across models from August

Maruti Suzuki India has decided to hike the prices of its models across different portfolios by up to ₹30,000 from August 2026, citing a sustained rise in input costs.

In a regulatory filing on the BSE on Tuesday, the country's largest carmaker said the price revision was necessary because of the "continuous sustained increase in input costs".

The company said it had been making efforts over the past few months to absorb higher costs through various cost-reduction measures. However, with inflationary pressures remaining elevated and the cost environment continuing to be unfavourable, it has decided to pass on part of the increased costs to customers.

"For the past few months, the Company has been making continuous efforts to mitigate the cost impact to the extent possible through cost reduction measures. However, with inflationary burdens now at elevated levels and the adverse cost environment continuing, the Company is constrained to pass on a portion of the increased costs to the market, while continuing to ensure that the impact on customers is kept to the minimum extent possible," the filing said. Maruti Suzuki's latest price revision comes as many automakers have also increased the cost of different vehicles. In June, Tata Motors had also announced a price increase of up to 1.5 per cent across its passenger vehicle portfolio, including electric vehicles, with effect from July 1. While Maruti Suzuki has announced that prices will be raised by up to ₹30,000, it did not disclose model-wise revisions, stating only that the exact quantum of the increase will vary from model to model.